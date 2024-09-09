Kazakhstan, UNWTO Agree to Promote Tourism

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Presidential Property Management Department signed a memorandum with the World Tourism Organization to develop tourism in Kazakhstan during a Sept. 7 round table.

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili took part in the meeting.

Kazinform reported on Sept. 7 that Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Rustam Bayaliyev noted that cooperation with UNWTO will help Kazakhstan promote its resorts and locations worldwide.

According to him, the organization will provide access to research and data to help the country better understand global tourism trends, integrate into the international market and increase competitiveness.

“Our task is to effectively develop the tourism industry and adapt to global trends. We have all the resources for success, and cooperation with UNWTO will be a key factor in integrating Kazakhstan into the global tourism industry,” Bayaliyev said.

He also stressed the need to implement infrastructure projects at the Burabay resort following environmental standards. The priorities include recreational areas, ecotourism, children’s and youth recreation, and water and winter sports areas.

Pololikashvili said five years ago he voiced several ideas for popularizing Kazakhstan abroad.

“Kazakhstan is a very safe country, it is obvious that the state supports the investment climate. I see that the country is ready to present specific projects to investors and support them. And the geographical location is very interesting, which guarantees an increase in the number of tourists. I am sure that our synergy will show remarkable results,” Pololikashvili said.

The round table participants discussed implementing international tourism standards, improving the quality of services, attracting investment and digitalizing the tourism sector.

Kazakh Tourism Chair Kairat Sadvakasov reported that in 2023, some 9.2 million foreign guests visited Kazakhstan, and the number of domestic tourists reached 9.6 million. Nearly 500,000 people are employed in the tourism sector, and the annual volume of accommodation facilities’ services reaches 229 billion tenge (US$478.3 million).