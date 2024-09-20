Kazakhstan Recovers $548 Million in Misappropriated Assets

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Assylov reported the recovery of assets totaling 262 billion tenge (US$548 million), including $205 million from abroad, during his presentation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sept. 19, reported Akorda.

Property and shares in enterprises worth 82 billion tenge (US$171 million) were transferred to the asset management company. Agreements for the return of assets valued at 450 billion tenge (US$941 million) were approved.

Assylov also reported that 445 investors who invested 8.3 trillion tenge (US$17 billion) in Kazakhstan’s economy received legal assistance. As part of the “prosecutor’s filter,” 500 state body decisions against investors were rejected, according to Assylov, helping to increase investor confidence in government institutions.

Over the past four years, the state has reclaimed 17 million hectares of land, bringing it back into use and significantly reducing the pasture deficit. The shortage of pasture land has been cut by four times, from 29 million hectares to 8 million hectares. Additionally, the rights of 11,000 shareholders have been restored.