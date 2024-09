ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national futsal team defeated reigning world champions, Portugal, and reached the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 quarterfinals in Andijan, Uzbekistan on Sept. 26.

Zicky scored the equalizer after Chingiz Yessenamanov’s first shot, and with a few seconds left, Dauren Tursagulov scored the game-winning goal, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

In the quarterfinals, Kazakhstan will face the winner between Argentina and Croatia.