Kazakhstan Explores Effective Strategies to Attract Foreign Direct Investment 

ASTANA – Kazakh capital hosted a roundtable event on Sept. 24 focused on best international practices for attracting foreign direct investment. The event was organized by the European Business Association of Kazakhstan (EUROBAK) with support of the Kazakh Invest national company and the United States Agency for International Development, according to the ministry’s press service.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov outlined the country’s investment climate, state support measures, and recent innovations aimed at enhancing investment conditions.

“We are constantly updating regulations that stimulate the effectiveness of investments by simplifying the regulatory framework, increasing transparency, and protecting investors’ rights. To attract large-scale investments in priority industries worth $60 million or more, a special investment instrument is in place – an Investment Agreement that guarantees the stability of the agreed conditions along with a wide range of individual preferences for 25 years,” he said.

Kuantyrov also highlighted the fruitful development of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

“Over the past thirty years, our bilateral relations have made significant progress. The European Union is Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, accounting for more than half of the total foreign direct investment inflows into our country. Similarly, Kazakhstan is the EU’s largest trading partner in Central Asia,” he added.

The round table has become an important platform for networking, productive exchange of experience, and discussion of promising projects.