Kazakhstan Enhances Support for People With Disabilities  

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry hosted a forum on the rights of people with disabilities in emergencies and climate change in Astana on Sept. 25.

The event, organized by the Shyrak Association of Women with Disabilities, Foreign Ministry and the Eurasia Foundation under the financial support of USAID, brought together officials and experts from Central Asia, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the event, participants discussed the rights and needs of people with disabilities in emergencies caused by climate change, and shared experience and best practices in emergency response to the needs of people with disabilities.

The event resulted in the formulation of detailed suggestions for Kazakhstan’s state authorities to enhance laws and policies in this area.