Kazakhstan Enhances Cooperation with International Labor Organization

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Gilbert Houngbo on Sept. 5, noting the exceptional importance of his first official visit to Kazakhstan, as it gives serious impetus to cooperation with the country, reported Akorda.

The President emphasized the ILO’s role in promoting the principles of social justice globally and outlined Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms aimed at improving social well-being, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting human rights.

“We are building a Just Kazakhstan, and this concept resonates with your social justice initiatives. The ILO’s mission to ensure a reliable, fair, and effective social contract, as well as to promote workers’ rights is absolutely indisputable. Kazakhstan has ratified 25 key ILO conventions. This work will be continued,” he said.

Houngbo commended Kazakhstan’s reforms and acknowledged the country’s leading position in promoting the ILO’s goals in the region. He discussed Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure favorable social and labor conditions that align with the ILO’s initiatives promoted within the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

At a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Houngbo thanked Kazakhstan for joining this coalition, which is promoted by the ILO to prevent inequality and bring social justice issues to the forefront in global politics. He suggested holding regional and international events in Kazakhstan as part of the coalition.

Nurtleu confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to ILO standards and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve national labor laws. He stressed the importance of interaction between the Kazakh government, and organizations of workers and employers based on principles of tripartism and social dialogue. Both sides expressed interest in resuming cooperation under the Decent Work Country Program and increasing Kazakhstan’s representation in the ILO.

Houngbo met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova, who emphasized Kazakhstan’s support for the Global Coalition for Social Justice, highlighting government efforts to foster a fair labor market and improve citizens’ income. She noted the importance of maintaining a balance between the interests of the state, employers, and workers through social dialogue and a dedicated tripartite commission.

Duissenova noted Kazakhstan’s focus on providing highly qualified personnel. The country is transitioning its educational system to international standards, opening 23 branches of top global universities. She also shared successful social policies, such as the Digital Family Card, with other countries.

“The government is constantly working to improve national legislation, taking into account the application of ILO standards. Last year, the Social Code was adopted, regulating social relations in our country. It covers the areas of social security, protection of labor rights, and social services,” she said, expressing Kazakhstan’s interest in deepening cooperation with the ILO.

Houngbo praised Kazakhstan’s progress and welcomed its participation in the coalition, offering opportunities for knowledge exchange with other countries. He took part in a scientific and practical conference on promoting social justice in the era of knowledge economy and artificial intelligence, and met with representatives of trade unions and employers.

The ILO, founded on April 11, 1919, is one of the oldest international organizations on labor relations. It became the UN’s first specialized agency in 1946. Kazakhstan has ratified 25 ILO conventions (eight fundamental, four governance, 13 technical), incorporating them into national legislation.