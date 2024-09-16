Kazakhstan, China Deepen Green Agenda at Beijing Trade Forum

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China discussed ways to deepen green cooperation at the Kazakh-Chinese Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum, titled Golden Bridge to Green Cooperation, in Beijing on Sept. 12-16 as part of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

According to the Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Kazakhstan and China cooperate to implement environmentally friendly projects and exchange advanced technologies.

He noted the importance of transitioning to electric vehicles and utilizing green technologies in cargo transportation for the sustainable development of trade corridors. Given China’s advancements in electric cars, this area presents significant potential for enhancing environmental performance and the efficiency of transport corridors.

The CIFTIS program included an exhibition featuring national pavilions, including one from Kazakhstan representing 15 companies. The event attracted more than 450 companies from the Fortune 500 list and representatives from 85 countries and international organizations, highlighting the global interest in trade and green cooperation initiatives.

“The scale of trade in services is vast and limitless. The CIFTIS exhibition offers a unique platform to unite the global services market and foster integration and cooperation. For the first time, Kazakhstan is participating with a national stand. In recent years, our service sector has steadily grown, contributing to economic diversification and job creation, now accounting for 53% of our GDP,” he said.

At the moment, approximately 4,700 Kazakh-Chinese enterprises operate in Kazakhstan. Additionally, nearly 2,800 companies from 78 countries, including China, are registered in the Astana International Financial Centre.

According to the minister, the country’s strategic partnership with China covers areas such as transport, logistics, IT, education, healthcare, and tourism.

“We have achieved significant success and will continue to develop our cooperation,” said Shakkaliyev.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev mentioned a memorandum of understanding signed on Sept. 3 to facilitate joint green projects and exchange advanced technologies. The agreement was signed by the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects and the Chinese Center for Technology Transfer of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).