Kazakhstan Calls to Strengthen Global Norms Against Use, Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York

ASTANA – Kazakhstan underlined the need to strengthen global norms against the use and proliferation of nuclear weapons during a Sept. 26 ratification ceremony of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) held as part of the UN General Assembly High-level Week in New York.

Kazakhstan, as the incoming Chair of the Third Meeting of the States Parties to the TPNW, reaffirmed its continued commitment to global nuclear disarmament. During the ceremony, the ministers of foreign affairs of Indonesia, Sierra Leone and the Solomon Islands handed over their instruments of ratification, reaffirming their countries’ commitment to the objectives and principles of the Treaty. This brings the total number of signatories to 94, and the number of countries that have ratified the Treaty to 73, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the event, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Kairat Umarov emphasized the importance of collective efforts of all stakeholders in advancing the goals of the Treaty.

The Kazakh delegation emphasized that each new ratification of the TPNW brings the sides closer to the common goal and encouraged all states to join this aspiration and contribute to building a world free of nuclear weapons.

Expressing gratitude to the co-chairs of the TPNW Informal Working Group – the permanent representatives to the UN of Uruguay and South Africa, Umarov stressed the important role of the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and noted the contribution of public organizations, notably, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and the Red Cross, for their tireless efforts to promote the goals of the Treaty.