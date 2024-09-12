Kazakhstan and Türkiye Review Security Cooperation

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Turkish Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler on Sept. 11 to discuss cooperation in security, reported Akorda.

Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye across the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agendas. He conveyed his best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and stressed the importance of further strengthening strategic cooperation and partnership.

Güler thanked for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to deepening ties with Kazakhstan in the spirit of trust and mutual support. He highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in resolving regional and international issues.