Kazakhstan Achieves Historic Best with Nine Medals at Paralympics in Paris

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s athletes have completed their participation at the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris with nine medals, the best result in the nation’s history.

According to the National Olympic Committee, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won the gold medal in the men’s powerlifting in the 54-kilogram weight category on Sept. 4. He is the first athlete to become a two-time Paralympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan.

Akmaral Nauatbek claimed a gold medal in para judo on Sept. 5. She triumphed in the 48-kilogram weight category.



On Aug. 31, Yerkin Gabbasov won silver in rifle standing, scoring 247.7 points.

Kazakhstan’s Nurdaulet Zhumagali earned a silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke para-swimming event. He qualified for the final with an Asian record. This is Zhumagali’s second Paralympic medal after bronze in Tokyo.

Judoka Yergali Shamei won the silver medal in the weight category of up to 73 kilograms, and Dayana Fedosova won the bronze medal in the weight category of up to 57 kilograms.

Later, Kazakhstan’s judoka Zarina Raifova claimed the bronze medal in the weight category over 70 kilograms.

Dastan Mukashbekov won the bronze medal in the men’s shot put – F36.

Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov brought the last medal to the national team, winning the bronze medal in para judo in the 90-kilogram weight category.

At the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, which took place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, forty-four athletes represented Kazakhstan in nine sports.