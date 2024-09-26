Kazakh PM Assesses Logistic Potential of Aktau, Kuryk Seaports

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov examined the transport and logistics potential of Aktau and Kuryk seaports during his working trip to the Mangystau Region on Sept. 25, reported the PM’s press service.

Kuryk seaport

Since the beginning of the year, cargo transshipment at Kuryk seaport has surpassed 1.5 million tons and is expected to reach 2.2 million tons by year-end. This year, plans include completing dredging operations and launching a grain terminal, alongside efforts to establish a logistics cluster and renew the ferry fleet.

The port’s projected capacity is six million tons of cargo annually. Kuryk’s year-round operations can accommodate both road and railway ferries and are supported by four specialized berths.

At Kuryk, Bektenov was also presented with a Kazakh-German investment project to produce green hydrogen, a key fuel of the future that will be utilized in power generation, oil refining, and the chemical industry.

The facility is expected to produce one million tons of hydrogen annually, with a total capacity of two million tons. The investment exceeds €50 billion (US$55 billion) and includes constructing and operating a 40 gigawatt desalination plant and a 40 gigawatt renewable energy source facility. The project is expected to create 1,800 jobs.

Aktau seaport

Bektenov also reviewed the Aktau commercial seaport capacities during his trip. The port plays a key role in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Through its technical parameters and business processes, the port meets modern international standards. Technical equipment allows for handling a wide range of cargo.

As of today, the Aktau port’s throughput capacity is over 11 million tons. It has three oil loading berths, three dry cargo berths, a grain terminal with an annual throughput capacity of 800,000 tons of agricultural products, and a ferry complex.

Over the past eight months, cargo transshipment through the port has surpassed three million tons, with primary destinations including Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

There are plans to build a container hub based on the Aktau port. Lianyungang Port Group Co, one of the largest port companies in China, was attracted as an investor. The investment project is expected to facilitate medium and long-term transportation planning and create favorable conditions for cargo delivery.

Bektenov highlighted the strategic importance of the Mangystau Region, located at the junction of international transportation corridors.

“The Mangystau Region has a powerful transit, logistics, infrastructure and service potential that should be developed. Therefore, it is critical to implement new projects to expand the domestic maritime transport and logistics cluster”, said Bektenov.