Kazakh Foreign Ministry Awards International Journalists in Annual Contest

ASTANA – Eight foreign journalists, winners of the ninth annual contest “Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media,” were awarded at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in Astana on Sept. 7.

Launched in 2014, the contest celebrates outstanding text and video materials from foreign media outlets globally. The contest, now in its ninth year, has gathered media representatives covering diverse themes about Kazakhstan, from history, culture, and education to tourism, national cuisine, international relations, and Kazakhstan’s investment potential.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko congratulated winners on the occasion.

“I remember when we first launched the ‘Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media’ contest in 2014, the excitement was undeniable. Each year, as we read the submissions, we are reminded of how much there is to discover about Kazakhstan. The eight journalists and content creators who have emerged as winners have brought fresh perspectives on our country, covering a wide array of topics ranging from Kazakhstan’s expanding global engagement and development of strategic bilateral relations to our rich cultural heritage in national sports and tourism,” said Vassilenko.

With around 80 journalists from 30 countries, the contest has seen a significant rise in the number of entries compared to previous years, according to him.

“The rise reflects the growing global interests of mass media in Kazakhstan and our expanding role on the world stage. This growing attention is a testament to President Tokayev’s effective foreign policy, which is grounded in the principles of peaceful, balanced and pragmatic diplomacy,” added Vassilenko.

Japanese journalist Katsuhiro Asagiri, the winner from the Asia-Pacific region, said that his interest in Kazakhstan stems from the country’s role in international nuclear disarmament and the promotion of interfaith dialogue.

“These two themes have brought me to Kazakhstan for the first time in 2016 to cover the event related to the August 29 commemoration of the closure of the Semipalatinsk [nuclear test site],” said Asagiri.

Since then, he has been promoting Kazakhstan’s initiatives in those spheres, publishing over 100 articles.

“Through my report on these two important initiatives, at least 10% of the Japanese people are becoming more aware of the very important initiative that Kazakhstan is leading to bring the world free from nuclear weapons, and another very important initiative to convening the Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana every three years,” said Asagiri.

Egyptian journalist Fatma Badawy won as a representative from the Middle East and Africa region for her article on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. She expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“I’m so happy and so proud to take this prize today. That’s the first time I took it and that’s the third time I visited Kazakhstan. I publish many articles every day about Kazakhstan,” said Badawy.

Her own fascination with Kazakhstan’s rich history and culture became a source of inspiration for writing about the country.

“I like this country so much. It’s a historic country. I write many articles about tourism here in Kazakhstan, as well as folklore, arts, and culture,” she said.

For Brazilian journalist Milton Atanazio, the day held special significance as it coincided with Brazil’s Independence Day.

“I congratulate Kazakhstan and Brazil for the excellent environment in bilateral relations that grows day by day, strengthening our foreign trade and our diplomatic and bilateral relations,” said Atanazio.