Kazakh Chess Team Wins Silver Medal at 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest

ASTANA — The Kazakhstan women’s chess team won a silver medal at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, from Sept. 10 to 23.

The team included Bibisara Assaubayeva, Meruyert Kamalidenova, Xeniya Balabayeva, Alua Nurman and Amina Kairbekova.

According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, the women’s team beat the strongest rivals of the United States and Poland. India’s teams took gold in the men’s and women’s Olympiad competitions.

President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov underlined that the FIDE Chess Olympiad trophy won by the women’s team is a remarkable accomplishment that shows the world how strong Kazakhstan’s chess is.

“The team became one of the best, ahead of competitors from 169 countries, despite their youth, extreme psychological pressure, and a marathon of 11 matches. I am proud of the team, grateful to the coaches and parents, and also very glad that in just two years we were able to achieve such a result. The accumulated experience and thirst for victory indicate that we will definitely have gold, and we can consider ourselves winners today,” he said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Kazakhstan women’s chess team on their win in his X account.

“Congratulations to the women’s team of Kazakhstan on winning a silver medal at the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad. This is an outstanding success of the Kazakh chess school and its wonderful representatives. I wish our athletes new achievements!” Tokayev wrote on Sept. 22.