Kazakh Capital to Host Astana Think Tank Forum in October, Focus on Middle Powers

ASTANA — The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies is set to hold its first Astana Think Tank Forum on Oct. 16-17 under the auspices of the Astana International Forum (AIF) to address foundational pillars of the global international system from the perspective of middle powers.

The forum titled Middle Powers in a Changing Global Order: Enhancing Security, Stability, and Sustainable Development will bring together directors of leading foreign policy think tanks, researchers, advisors, and diplomats. This gathering will explore the strategic and diplomatic roles that middle powers play in today’s global landscape.

The forum’s program will cover five key themes: foreign policy, economic influence, security dynamics, multilateralism and global institutions, and emerging challenges. These topics will be explored through panel sessions, roundtables, armchair discussions, and high-level plenary addresses, revitalizing the conversation around middle powers.

“Kazakhstan’s status as a middle power further reinforces the significance of this forum, with its attending officials and think tank leaders well-prepared to lead comprehensive and impactful dialogues on their experience as middle powers, as well as the future challenges and opportunities they face,” reads a Sept. 4 statement from the AIF press service.

Established as a side extension of the AIF, the Astana Think Tank Forum promises a valuable platform for elevating discussions about middle powers to the world stage.

The Astana International Forum, which took place on June 8-9, 2023, brought together experts, business leaders and governments to discuss practical solutions to global foreign policy, climate and economic challenges.

The high-level forum sent a strong message to promote diplomacy, multilateralism, and commitment to dialogue in an increasingly polarizing world. In 2023, the forum gathered over 5,000 participants from more than 50 countries.

This year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev canceled the Astana International Forum, which was scheduled for June 13-14 due to unprecedented flooding in Kazakhstan. The President confirmed the event will come back in 2025.