Health Ministry: COVID-19 Situation in Kazakhstan Remains Stable

ASTANA – This year, the situation with COVID-19 infection will not worsen in Kazakhstan compared to last year, said Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova on the sidelines of the joint meeting of the houses of the Parliament on Sept. 2.

According to her, nine people with coronavirus infection were hospitalized in the country as of Sept. 2. However, since the beginning of the year, not a single fatal or severe case has been registered, reported Kazinform on Sept. 2.

“We cannot wait for an outbreak and not be prepared for it, therefore, for their part, the Ministry of Health and the chief state sanitary doctor took all the necessary measures in an enhanced mode and introduced a mask regime in medical organizations,” said Alnazarova.