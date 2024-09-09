Great Steppe Gathering: World Nomad Games Commence with Spectacular Opening Ceremony

ASTANA—The fifth World Nomad Games (WNG) kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony at Astana Arena, celebrating the rich heritage and enduring spirit of nomadic peoples on Sept. 8.

The event brought together over 89 countries, with athletes and cultural ambassadors showcasing traditional clothing and waving their national flags. Representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic opened the parade as the founder country of the WNG, while the host nation, Kazakhstan’s team, concluded it with a cheering reception from the audience.



President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially opened the games, highlighting the historical significance of nomadic culture and its contributions to global civilization.

“The Kazakh land is home to outstanding historical figures such as Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, who made significant contributions to the development of science and humanistic ideas. Our ancestors established powerful states and built beautiful medieval cities in the Great Steppe, including Otyrar, Turkestan, Taraz, and Saraishyk,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev emphasized the unifying power of the nomad games, which serve not only to celebrate traditional sports but also to promote global unity and mutual respect.

“This is the biggest sports competition of its kind in the world. The sport itself is a symbol of respect and solidarity. Its key purpose is to strengthen friendship among nations. Kazakhstan is known to everyone as a land of peace and coexistence,” he said. “I am confident that the Nomad Games will help foster international solidarity.”

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, who also chairs the organizing committee of the games, and the President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilyal Recep Erdogan delivered the welcoming speeches, highlighting the games’ role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between different peoples and countries.

“The fifth World Nomad games will undoubtedly demonstrate to the world the unity and harmony of countries that have been steadfast friends, good neighbors and share common spiritual values,” said Sklyar.

“Astana’s dedication to this historical event reflects the strength and resilience of the Kazakh people and their commitment to our traditions,” said Erdogan.

The ceremony’s cultural performance took the audience through Kazakhstan’s history, featuring pivotal moments from the Tengri period, the legend of Altyn Adam (Golden Man), Tomiris, the Silk Road and the rise of the Kazakh Khanate, also known as Ulus of Jochi. The show of tradition and modernity highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a unifier of nations, symbolized by the shanyrak, a Kazakh symbol of unity and peace.

The event culminated when renowned Kazakh artist Dimash Kudaibergen performed ”Kieli Meken” (Holy Land) and the Abyroy group of the Presidential orchestra sang “Rukh” (Spirit), accompanied by dancers and the National Guard of Kazakhstan. The event paid tribute to the values of harmony with nature and the shared responsibility of protecting the Earth.

The opening ceremony attracted international leaders and dignitaries, including President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, the Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolayev and former Mongolian President Nambar Enkhbayar. Representatives from international organizations, including UNESCO, the UN World Tourism Organization, the Organization of Turkic States and the European Union, also attended the ceremony.

The World Nomad Games, part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, have grown into the largest event dedicated to traditional sports, attracting the participation of over 2,500 athletes. The games will feature 97 medal sets across 21 sports, with 581 medals up for grabs. The total prize fund of the fifth World Nomad Games is 250 million tenge ($518,000).