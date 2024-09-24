First Deputy PM, China Datang Corporation Discuss Energy Projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar met with Zou Lei, chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd., one of China’s largest electricity producers, to discuss expanding energy cooperation and attracting investments into Kazakhstan’s power sector on Sept.23.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, during the meeting, Sklyar outlined the Kazakh government’s efforts to enhance its energy industry and attract foreign investments, highlighting the need to introduce new electric and thermal power capacities.

Discussions also included China Datang’s potential project to construct a combined power plant in Kazakhstan and possible cooperation in the coal chemical industry.

China Datang Corporation, which operates in more than ten countries, including Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and Singapore, has an installed capacity exceeding 190 gigawatts. Nearly half of this capacity comes from renewable energy sources. The company has appeared on the Fortune Global 500 list for 14 consecutive years.