Central Asian Designers, Jewelers Promote Cultural Diplomacy in Brussels   

ASTANA – Twelve Central Asian designers and creative professionals initiated the five-day Central Asia – European Creative Forum in Brussels to present their works and projects, as well as to promote cultural diplomacy.

The initiator of the forum, Elena Van Kharitonova, said it took her several months to organize the event, reported the Kazinform on Sept. 24.

“Throughout five days the participants will immerse themselves in the world of cultural diplomacy and international cultural relations, focusing on Central Asia as a common creative region. Our participants will have a chance to get acquainted with the main aspects of the EU’s foreign policy and the vision of the European Parliament for the region. Cultural diplomacy is winning hearts and minds, while international cultural relations are joint actions and constructive cooperation based on mutual cooperation and interests. At our forum, we will learn how to negotiate using practical cases and skills, and how to strategically build connections in today’s rapidly changing world. Diplomatic skills are very important for creative professionals who serve as ambassadors of their countries and cultures,” said Van Kharitonova.

As part of the forum, Kazakh jewelers held the Almaty Jewelry Week. According to Nurdos Aliaskarov, an artist and jeweler from Almaty, the project is set to develop and attract new participants, thus contributing to the creation of some kind of union through art.

“This is only the beginning – the first meeting of this kind hosted in an EU facility. We hope that this forum will be held every year with an emphasis on creative moments such as cultural diplomacy among creative people, including masters, artists, and creators of their craft who are engaged in creativity and have nothing to do with politics. The forum unites many countries, peoples, and cultures,” he said.