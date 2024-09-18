Astana Resident’s TikTok Video Sparks Interest in Wild Hamsters (Video)

ASTANA – A recent TikTok video from a resident of Kazakhstan’s capital captured a wild hamster in Presidential Park. The footage quickly went viral, with many viewers charmed by the hamster, while others advised caution against approaching or touching it.

In an interview with Tengrinews, Alena Koshkina, a researcher at the Kazakhstan Association for Biodiversity Conservation, identified the hamster as a European hamster (Cricetus cricetus).

“This species is native to our steppes, so seeing them in the city is not unusual. Despite their rapid decline in the wild, they have settled in several Eurasian cities, including Vienna, Prague, Simferopol, and Moscow. The population in Astana is relatively large compared to other megacities. We have counted over 500 burrows just in the Presidential Park,” said Koshkina.

She explained that while these hamsters can be aggressive towards other hamsters due to their solitary and territorial nature, they pose no threat to humans unless someone tries to catch or handle them, in which case they will defend themselves.

Koshkina also advised against feeding the hamsters, noting that they are wild animals and will find their own food.

“Residents might notice hamsters at this time of year because they are actively preparing for winter, stocking their burrows with food. They spend their days filling their cheek pouches and transporting food to their storage sites. This is when they are most likely to be spotted by city dwellers,” added Koshkina.