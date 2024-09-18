Astana Hosts First CICA Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues

The recent CICA Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues, held on Aug. 28, 2024, in Astana, Kazakhstan, marked a significant step towards strengthening regional cooperation. This high-level event brought together ministers and senior officials from across the Asian region to discuss pressing environmental challenges, including climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, pollution control, the development of a green and sustainable economy, access to clean water, and other shared environmental concerns.

The conference culminated in a high-level statement stressing the importance of collaborative action.

During the inauguration, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Yerlan Nyssanbayev, underscored the significance of regional solidarity in addressing environmental challenges. He proposed the establishment of the CICA Environmental Council to institutionalize environmental cooperation, facilitate policy development and mobilize funding. This initiative was initially suggested by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan during the sixth CICA summit in 2022, also held in Astana. The ministerial conference, along with the potential creation of the environmental council, signals substantial progress in CICA’s environmental dimension, which focuses on implementing confidence-building measures in key priority areas such as sustainable development, environment protection and natural disaster management.

CICA Secretary General and Ambassador Kairat Sarybay emphasized the need for a robust framework for knowledge sharing, technology transfer and capacity building among member states, particularly in renewable energy, water management, and climate adaptation. He highlighted that this conference represents a major step in the collective efforts to address the urgent environmental issues confronting the continent. Despite the diversity of ecosystems, climates, and cultures in the CICA region, the 28 member states face common environmental challenges that demand a unified and coordinated response. The Secretary General concluded his speech by noting that the conference would be a significant milestone toward enhancing cooperation in this critical area within CICA.

The member states pledged to engage in constructive and forward-looking joint action. Their key initiatives generally fall under seven main areas: climate adaptation, mitigation and finance; regional cooperation and institutional frameworks; knowledge sharing, technology exchange and environmental governance; biodiversity conservation, sustainable land management and pollution control; green development and the transition to clean energy; development of regional environmental monitoring and early warning systems; adherence to multilateral environmental agreements and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The CICA Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues provided a platform for member states to share their diverse perspectives and reaffirm their commitment to addressing shared environmental challenges through cooperation and dialogue.

Azerbaijan emphasized building trust and understanding among CICA member states to promote a sustainable and resilient future. Bangladesh stressed the importance of regional cooperation in ecosystem service valuation and environmental risk management, proposing a common platform for air pollution monitoring. China advocated for deeper collaboration in green and low-carbon development and called for consolidating consensus on a shared future for Asia. India focused on coordinated international efforts to tackle pollution and encouraged sharing best practices, innovative technologies and policy frameworks. Iran proposed creating a joint platform for knowledge exchange and a center to combat sand and dust storms. Mongolia supported a binding international agreement on plastic pollution and closer collaboration to address desertification and climate change. Pakistan highlighted the urgency of transitioning to cleaner energy and developing robust disaster management systems. Israel emphasized leveraging its expertise in water management and renewable energy to foster sustainable development and environmental education. Russia supported regular interaction on environmental issues within CICA and expressed its readiness to collaborate on projects aimed at preserving unique ecosystems.

Asia is one of the most vulnerable regions to environmental and climate-related risks, driven by rapid industrialization, population growth, urbanization, and underdeveloped regulatory frameworks. The impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent each year, with rising global temperatures intensifying the frequency and severity of extreme weather events such as typhoons, floods, droughts, and heatwaves.

Countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan face significant risks from sea-level rise and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, threatening agriculture, water security, and economic stability. The devastating floods in Pakistan underscore the region’s vulnerability to climate-induced disasters. Air pollution also poses a critical public health challenge, particularly in highly urbanized and industrial areas. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that air pollution contributes to around 6.7 million premature deaths annually in Asia, with countries like India, China, and Bangladesh experiencing hazardous levels of particulate matter (PM2.5), which lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Water scarcity and biodiversity loss further exacerbate Asia’s environmental vulnerabilities. Over-extraction, pollution, and climate variability severely threaten water security in South Asia, where countries like India, Pakistan, and China face disputes over river management and water allocation. A World Bank report suggests that water scarcity could significantly reduce GDP growth in the region by 2050. Meanwhile, accelerated biodiversity loss, driven by habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and overexploitation of natural resources, poses additional challenges. Asia is also highly prone to natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, cyclones, and floods.

The future of environmental sustainability in Asia depends on enhanced cooperation, innovative financing, and strong governance frameworks. The commitments made by CICA member states at the CICA Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues lay a strong foundation for regional action. By fostering deeper collaboration and leveraging regional strengths, Asian countries can collectively tackle the pressing environmental issues they face and work toward a safer and more sustainable future.

The author is Dr. Ugur Turan, an expert on the environmental dimension of the CICA Secretariat.