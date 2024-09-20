Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to Support Kazakhstan’s Sustainable Infrastructure Projects

ASTANA — The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) affirmed its commitment to expanding and strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan to promote sustainable infrastructure development during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov on Sept.19 in Astana, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Baibazarov, who also serves as AIIB governor, signed a joint declaration with AIIB Vice President Konstantin Limitovskiy on the intent to develop a three-year investment plan that identifies potential sectors and projects for financing.

“We appreciate the prospects for further cooperation with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. I would like to emphasize that Kazakhstan is entering a new investment cycle and today presents a number of major projects that are interesting in terms of investment for both international financial institutions and private investors,” said Baibazarov.

Both parties agreed to promote green infrastructure, connectivity, and regional cooperation. The declaration also highlights the importance of advancing technology-enabled infrastructure, mobilizing private capital, and creating an environment that enables private sector participation.

“As a founding member of AIIB, Kazakhstan played a significant role in the establishment and growth of the bank. Recognizing the tremendous potential for expanding and strengthening cooperation, AIIB looks forward to contributing to the successful implementation of Kazakhstan’s national development plan until 2029, as well as supporting the country’s decarbonization ambitions to achieve net zero by 2060,” said Limitovskiy during the meeting.