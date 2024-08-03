Young Artists Shine at National Museum’s 10th Anniversary Exhibition in Astana

ASTANA — An exhibition Children and Art opened in honor of the 10th anniversary of the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana on Aug. 1.

This unique project dedicated to children’s creativity started at the museum in 2016. In the first two years, the project hosted 12 exhibitions from 10 children’s art schools of Astana. The exhibition features paintings created by students from the INDIGO Art School, ARNAU Art Education Center and the VIVAT Art Studio. The children created their works based on themes of their choice. Each piece reflects the unique perspective of young artists on the world around them.

“This exhibition is significant not only for the young artists and their parents but, above all, it is important for the development of culture and spirituality of our country,” said Maksim Kravchenko, director of the INDIGO Art School.

At the official opening of the exhibition, participants presented a theatrical performance where paintings came to life. The audience was shown scenes from famous paintings, masterpieces of Kazakh and world classics.

“The children’s art exhibition is a kind of educational process, guiding them toward creative mastery of new artistic activities and experiences. The exhibition of creativity – a holiday expected and unexpected, joyful, uniting all participants with common cause and mood,” said Togzhan Adilbekova, the exhibition curator.

The exhibition features over 300 paintings by young artists. It will run until Sept. 10.