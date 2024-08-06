World Nomad Games to Welcome 268 Athletes From Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – The Fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled for Sept. 8 to 13 in the Kazakh capital, is set to welcome 268 athletes in 29 sports from the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz team will take part in the national games of kok-boru and kokpar, reported Kazinform on Aug. 5.

“I believe that the Kyrgyz Republic will receive medals in every sport,” said Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz Department of Physical Culture and Sports Samat Toktonaliyev.

The design of the team’s sports outfit has already been developed and approved. A domestic manufacturer will sew the uniform, which will be presented later.

The Fifth World Nomad Games in Astana is expected to welcome over 100,000 people worldwide.

The prize money for the Fifth World Nomad Games is 253 million tenge (US$533,500). In team sports such as kokpar and kok-boru, the winning team will receive 10 million tenge (US$21,000), with 6 million tenge (US$12,600) for second place, and 4 million tenge (US$8,500) for third place.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a new silver collection coin “At Chabysh” on Aug. 1 devoted to the games.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 200 athletes. Eighty-nine countries confirmed participation. Over 2,500 athletes are expected to arrive.