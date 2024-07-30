Kyrgyz National Bank Issues New Silver Coin to Mark World Nomad Games

ASTANA – The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is set to issue a new silver collection coin “At Chabysh” on Aug. 1 devoted to the fifth World Nomad Games, which will be held on Sept. 8-13 in the Kazakh capital.

At Chabysh is an ancient and popular sport among the Kyrgyz, representing long-distance horse races. The most agile and enduring horses, capable of covering long distances, are selected for this sport. Traditionally, races were held during various folk festivals, and this tradition continues to this day.

“The main plot of the obverse of the coin is the images of two galloping riders against the background of a stylized hippodrome in the form of a horseshoe. The upper part of the coin contains the logo of the World Nomad Games and an inscription with the name of the coin, as well as the denomination of the coin (10 Som),” reported the bank’s press service on July 29.

The reverse side of the coin continues the plot of the obverse with the image of galloping horsemen. The coat of arms of the Kyrgyz Republic is depicted in the center of the coin. There is an inscription “World Nomad Games” in the upper and lower part of the coin.

Each collection coin is placed in an acrylic capsule and packed in a separate box with a quality certificate attached.

The price of the collection coin is 5,580 Som (US$66.4).