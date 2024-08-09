Tokayev Proposes Strengthening UN-Central Asia Cooperation at Consultative Meeting

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed initiating the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution on achieving sustainable development goals in Central Asia at the sixth consultative meeting of heads of state of Central Asia, which was held in an expanded format on Aug. 9, reported Akorda.

The event was attended by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Kakha Imnadze, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

“I am convinced that within multilateral structures, primarily through the UN, our states should act based on consolidated approaches. Given the combined potential of our countries, we can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda,” Tokayev said.

He expressed hope that Imnadze’s participation in the summit will become a good tradition and mark the beginning of closer cooperation along the Central Asia-UN line.

Tokayev also highlighted the importance of cooperation in ecology and combating climate change as part of expanding mutually beneficial regional cooperation. He wished President Aliyev success at the upcoming global climate conference, COP29, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this fall.