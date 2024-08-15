Promising New Treatment: Kazakhstan’s Cancer Drug Passes Initial Clinical Trials

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s cancer drug developed by a team of scientists led by Dos Sarbassov, a Kazakh-American biologist and Nazarbayev University (NU) professor, passed the first stage of clinical trials. Sarbassov hosted a press briefing and a laboratory tour on Aug. 14 in Astana to discuss the progress of the drug development project, the results of ongoing clinical studies and further research plans.

Sarbassov explained the clinical trial process and the mechanism of action. The concept of the innovative drug is based on targeted chemotherapy, designed to cause Kristen rat sarcoma (KRAS) mutant cancer cells to self-destruct. This is achieved through a combination of a high dose of the D-form of vitamin C (D-VC) and a low concentration of arsenic trioxide (ATO). The first phase of clinical trials involved administering small doses of the drug, ranging from 0.15 grams to 0.30 grams per kilogram of body weight, to 15 patients with the fourth stage of colorectal cancer.

According to Sarbassov, those who were administered 0.15 grams per kilogram of body weight showed that the drug was safe to use but had no effect. In comparison, those who received a dose of 0.30 grams per kilogram showed stabilization of the disease with stopped tumor growth. One patient showed a tumor shrinkage of 30%.

“The first stage was crucial for determining the safety of the drug. We are now moving into the second phase, where we will focus on reaching the maximum tolerable dose to achieve the best tumor suppression effect,” said Sarbassov.

He noted that KRAS mutations are a significant challenge in oncology, as they lead to the constant activation of cell division, which results in aggressive tumor growth. The team discovered that KRAS mutant cells self-destruct when deprived of glucose. Since it is not feasible to eliminate glucose from the human body, the researchers used one of the vitamin C (D-VC) structures that cancer cells mistake for glucose, causing them to absorb the substance and self-destruct.

Future research and development

Over the past three years, the team has proven the reliability of their research, securing targeted funding for clinical trials from the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education. A limited batch of DV-C was produced at the Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory. The second drug necessary for trials, arsenic oxides, was purchased in India. The drug has been patented in the United States, where Sarbassov started the development and NU holds an exclusive license.

When asked about the projected price for the drug if trials successfully conclude, Sarbassov noted that it would be affordable as it is a basic drug combination.

He also mentioned the drug’s potential broader applications, as the combination has minimal side effects and the trials are not limited to colorectal cancers.

“The next two years will be critical for our drug development. At the first stage, we will keep the trials open to patients with different cancer types, as this drug can be effective in suppressing other types of malignant cancers,” said Sarbassov.

The second phase of trials, focusing specifically on KRAS mutant cancer cells, is set to include approximately 60 patients.

“We received permission to increase the dose of DV-C to 0.65 gram per kilogram of patient weight. We plan to conduct trials on 60 patients in the next phase this year. We will use higher doses of the drug to understand which type of cancer is most sensitive to treatment. If we get positive results, we will proceed to the third phase of clinical trials, which will be conducted on 1000 patients,” added Sarbassov.

He also noted that the team is exploring the possibility of establishing a clinical trial hub in Kazakhstan, which could attract foreign pharmaceutical companies and further enhance the country’s role in global cancer research.

Background and horizons in cancer treatment

Sarbassov explained that the idea of using vitamin C to treat cancer has existed since the 1970s. However, with advancements in oncology studies, it is only now that the mechanisms behind cancer cell growth can be effectively targeted. The combination of vitamin C with other drugs has shown promise in increasing the death rate of cancer cells, particularly in the late stages of the disease.

“Our ultimate goal is to achieve the maximum tolerated dose of the drug, which will provide the best therapeutic effect, potentially leading to complete cancer suppression,” said Sarbassov.

Born in Almaty, Sarbassov moved to the United States at 24 through the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) exchange program. He enrolled in graduate school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he earned a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology.

From 1999 to 2006, he worked at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He was later invited to head a research laboratory at MD Anderson Cancer Center, a leading cancer center in the U.S.

In 2019, he returned to Kazakhstan to advance scientific research at NU. Since 2020, Sarbassov has headed the National Laboratory Astana at NU, where leading Kazakh researchers focus on biomedicine, energy and renewable resources.