KazPost Presents Postage Stamp to Celebrate Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – KazPost (Kazakhstan’s postal service) has released the anniversary postage stamp designed to reflect the spirit and cultural significance of the fifth World Nomad Games (WNG).

The cancellation ceremony – the practice of marking a postage stamp to indicate that it has been used – took place on Aug. 27 with the participation of Nail Nurov, head of the Directorate for the Preparation and Holding of the World Nomad Games and Assel Zhanassova, KazPost CEO, reported the WNG’s press service.

Nurov emphasized the importance of the event and noted its cultural relevance.

“The World Nomad Games are not just a sporting event; it is a living connection with our traditions and cultural heritage. This anniversary postage stamp is a symbol of pride in our past and the desire to pass it on to future generations. We are glad to see how this initiative unites people and inspires the preservation and development of the cultural traditions of nomadic peoples,” he said.

According to Zhanassova, the anniversary postage stamp is a symbol of respect for cultural heritage and a significant contribution to preserving and promoting the traditions of nomadic peoples.

The anniversary postage stamp dedicated to the fifth World Nomad Games is a unique work of philatelic art. The author of the stamp is Serik Buksikov, head of the Marketing Department of the World Nomad Games Directorate. The stamp depicts the image of a berkutchi (eagle hunter), the ancient tradition’s keeper, who symbolizes fortitude and loyalty to his roots. The central element is a corrugated circle, symbolizing the cycle of life and the unity of time and space, embodied in the philosophy of nomads.

The stamp, which has a face value of 500 tenge (US$1) and is circulated in 5,000 copies, is created with UV protection components and gold foil printing.