Kazakhstan’s Legendary Cyclist Urges Abuse Victims to Speak Out, Defend Their Rights

ASTANA – General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team and Olympic cycling medalist Alexandr Vinokurov urged Kazakhstan’s women to defend their rights and not keep silent on domestic violence.

Vinokurov, named Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, participates in public activities to prevent domestic abuse and support women’s rights, 24.kz reported on Aug. 6.

“They must stay men as long as they are men. If they want to beat someone, they may go to the gym, hit a punching bag, or ride a bike up Medeu. We will not achieve anything by mocking women or beating the vulnerable. Let them find those guys with whom they can compete or arm wrestle. Guys, be men!” said Vinokurov.