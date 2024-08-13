Kazakhstan to Localize Three New Production Facilities in Oil and Gas Industry

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to localize three new production facilities in collaboration with leading global manufacturers, including Germany’s Leser, South Africa’s Beruseal, and the United States’ (US) John Crane, to meet the demands of the oil and gas industry, Vice Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at an Aug. 13 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, these projects will create 34 new jobs and attract $3 million in investments. The government plans to localize six more production facilities by 2027, involving companies such as South Korea’s Hi Air Korea, US’ Slb, Baker Hughes, Flowserve, Swagelok, and Italy’s Breda Energia. These projects are expected to generate 127 new jobs and bring in $17.5 million in investments.

In the past two years, Kazakhstan successfully localized five production facilities with international partners, including Germany’s Wika, US’ Honeywell, Italy’s PetrolValves, Kazakhstan’s Sigma Solutions in partnership with US’ N.Vent, Germany’s Eltherm, and France’s Schneider Electric. These projects created 177 jobs and attracted $13.8 million in investments, significantly enhancing the country’s capabilities in producing high-value-added goods.

Meanwhile, Bektenov emphasized the need for long-term contracts in the oil and gas sector, urging the Ministry of Energy to ensure that large oil and gas companies enter into long-term agreements with Kazakh producers by the end of September. He also highlighted recent regulatory changes to strengthen control over public procurement, including requiring subsoil users to adopt programs prioritizing domestic goods.

“Key subsoil users of large oil and gas projects have already signed contracts with domestic producers of goods for $240 million. We will continue this work,” Bektenov said.