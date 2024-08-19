Kazakhstan to Launch Eight Chemical Industry Projects Worth $27 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to commission eight chemical industry enterprises by the end of the year, with a total investment of 12.9 billion tenge ($27 million), the Central Communications Service’s press office reported on Aug. 14, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

The new ventures will generate nearly 350 jobs. The projects include the production of liquid nitrogen, sodium pyrosulfite, and chemical reagents, with up to 70% of the output intended to meet domestic demand.

This year, Kazakhstan has launched two chemical plants: one focused on ammonium sulfate production in the Mangystau Region and another on household chemicals and personal hygiene products in Almaty. These projects have attracted 4.1 billion tenge (US$8.5 million) in investment and have created 36 jobs.

Another 22 projects valued at 790 billion tenge (US$1.6 billion) are currently under implementation. They will focus on producing green hydrogen, uranium oxide, lithium carbonate, polyvinyl chloride, ammonium paratungstate, and other chemical products. The facilities are expected to create 4,700 jobs, with over 45% of their output earmarked for export.

Currently, 62 projects worth 13.4 trillion tenge (US$28 billion) are under development, promising to create more than 26,000 jobs. The planned production includes polyethylene, potassium fertilizers, ammonium nitrate, and sodium cyanide in collaboration with domestic and foreign investors.

The chemical industry portfolio comprises 94 projects, valued at more than 14.2 trillion tenge (US$29.7 billion), and with the potential to generate nearly 31,500 jobs when fully implemented.