Kazakhstan to Double Volume of Agricultural Exports by 2029

ASTANA — Kazakhstan intends to increase its exports of agricultural products to enhance its position in the international market and expand the supply chain.

The country exports a wide range of goods, such as livestock, honey, dairy products, sausages, and preserved goods. Kazinform reviewed the list of agricultural products exported from Kazakhstan in its Aug. 13 article.

Kazakhstan exports livestock, including large and small cattle, sheep and goats, to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, as well as to China, Iran, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Honey and beekeeping products, poultry products and goods such as skins and feed are also exported to the same countries and to Türkiye. Türkiye is also keen on exporting Kazakhstan’s lentils, grain and wheat.

Sausages, preserved goods, offal, dairy products, and fish are being exported to the EAEU, CIS, Azerbaijan, China, Iran, South Korea, and Uzbekistan. The EAEU, CIS, Azerbaijan, China, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Uzbekistan are the destinations of livestock exports, which include beef, lamb, pork, and horse flesh.

The total turnover of agricultural products in Kazakhstan was $11.3 billion in 2023, a slight decrease from the $11.5 billion recorded in 2022. Exports totaled $5.35 billion, representing a 5% decline from 2022. Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports accounted for around 7% of the total product volume shipped.

“Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan comprise Kazakhstan’s top five agricultural trading partners. In 2023, trade turnover with Russia was $3.46 billion, $1.71 billion with Uzbekistan, and $1.3 billion with China. The total turnover of agricultural products with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states last year was $7.7 billion, which is equivalent to 68% of the total volume of agricultural trade in Kazakhstan in 2022,” the article reads.

According to Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Kazakhstan is among the top 25 global food exporters, supplying its agricultural products to 80 countries, including Central Asian states and the EAEU. Agricultural exports have doubled in the last five years, reaching $5.4 billion. Kazakhstan is committed to doubling its export volumes by 2029.

The ministry is currently negotiating with the EU, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Gulf States to expand the range of exporting products.