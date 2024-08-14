Kazakhstan Reports Increase in Personal Data Violations 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan registered 65 administrative violations of personal data laws in January-July, a 75.7% rise compared to the same period in 2023, Finprom.kz reported on Aug. 12.

During this period, 61 cases were adjudicated, compared to only 23 cases handled a year earlier. As a result, 61 people were held administratively responsible, a figure 2.9 times higher than last year. The fines imposed for these violations totaled 10.1 million tenge (over US$21,000), with 8.1 million tenge (US$16,874) already collected.

This increase in offenses occurs even as the digital literacy of the population aged six and older in Kazakhstan reached 88.3% by the end of 2023, up from 86.3% the previous year. The highest levels of digital literacy were observed in Astana, Almaty, Turkistan, Ulytau, and Kostanai Regions.

The lowest levels were noted in the North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan Regions. Digital literacy decreased in the Almaty and Mangystau Regions and improved most significantly in the Abai Region.