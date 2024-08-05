Kazakhstan, Japan Boost Economic Ties Ahead of Japan PM’s Visit

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov discussed trade and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada on Aug. 2 ahead of Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida’s upcoming visit to Astana.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Kuantyrov highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant potential for expanding investment cooperation with Japan in transport and logistics, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, waste recycling, digitization, and infrastructure. He expressed the government’s readiness to fully support Japanese companies interested in undertaking projects in Kazakhstan.

“Astana and Tokyo have established an active political dialogue, achieved a high level of economic cooperation, and continue to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties. Over 18 years, Japanese companies have invested over $7.8 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy, and we see great potential in expanding cooperation,” Kuantyrov said.

Yamada emphasized that Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for Japan, noting a growing interest among Japanese companies in establishing enterprises in the country. He pointed out that Japan could contribute to Kazakhstan’s energy projects, the development of transport capacity, and the digitization of logistics processes. The ambassador also mentioned that the planned launch of direct flights between the two countries in 2026 will strengthen bilateral ties and expand opportunities for business and tourism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kishida is expected to visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia from Aug. 9 to 12, with plans to announce an economic aid package for Central Asia at the Summit of Central Asia + Japan Dialogue in Astana, reported The Japan Times.

The aid package is expected to focus on establishing a trade route through the Caspian Sea, connecting Central Asia and Europe. It will include initiatives for decarbonization, using Japanese technologies and loans, particularly in natural gas processing. Japan is set to accept skilled workers from the region for exchanges, enhancing people-to-people connections.