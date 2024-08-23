Kazakhstan Imports Record Number of Passenger Aircraft

ASTANA – Kazakhstan imported 13 aircraft with a capacity of 50 to 300 passengers in the first six months of this year, a record number since 2018 when the country imported eight aircraft in January-June, Data Hub reported on Aug. 22, citing the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

Kazakhstan usually imports no more than five aircraft in the first half of the year. However, as in 2016, there are sometimes no deliveries at all.

In 2024, the most significant number of six aircraft were imported from France, followed by Ireland with four units, the United States with two, and Germany with one.

The total value of these imports reached $656 million, marking a threefold increase compared to the previous year. The average cost per aircraft was approximately $50.5 million, up from $46.3 million in 2023, when five aircraft were delivered.

Kazakhstan also saw a record-breaking number of ten exported aircraft, seven of which went to Ireland.