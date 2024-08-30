Kazakhstan Celebrates Constitution Day

ASTANA—Kazakhstan commemorates the day its constitution came into effect on Aug. 30. On this date in 1995, the fundamental law of Kazakhstan was adopted at a national referendum.

This document replaced the first 1993 Constitution, introducing a strong presidential system with considerable executive powers. It was a significant step in consolidating the country’s sovereignty and legal framework.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on this occasion.

“The main law is a solid foundation of our statehood, a reliable guarantor of the progressive and sustainable development of the country,” he said in a congratulatory message on Akorda.kz

“Defining the founding principles of the state and society, the Constitution prioritizes the interests, rights and freedoms of citizens. That is why the goal of all transformations carried out in Kazakhstan is the welfare of the people,” said Tokayev.

The date marks the national values and principles established by the Constitution, which are sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law. The Constitution guarantees fundamental human rights and freedoms, such as freedom of speech, assembly, and religion.

Over the years, the Constitution has evolved to meet the nation’s changing needs through various amendments. It has been amended four times: in 1998, 2007, 2011, and more recently, in 2022.

The latest constitutional amendments in 2022 introduced new principles that encourage increased citizen participation in governance and the genuine democratization of political processes. The amendments reinforced the role of the Parliament in the governance process while limiting presidential powers. The President is now limited to a single seven-year term and is ineligible for re-election.The simplification of the political party registration process has led to the emergence of new parties.

Another significant constitutional development during this period was the re-establishment of the Constitutional Court, which ensures the supremacy of the Constitution.

“The Constitution has strengthened its function of providing law and order on which a just and harmonious society rests,” said Tokayev referring to the constitutional reform.