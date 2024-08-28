Kazakhstan Becomes First Central Asia’s Country to Open ICAO Permanent Mission in Montreal

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has become the first country in Central Asia to open its permanent mission to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Aug. 26 in Montreal, Canada.

Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev, the President of the ICAO Council, the Secretary General of ICAO and the heads of aviation authorities of ICAO member states took part in the opening ceremony, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service on Aug. 27.

ICAO is a United Nations agency with 193 member countries. The organization sets international standards for civil aviation and coordinates its development to strengthen safety and efficiency.

“Kazakhstan’s presence in ICAO will boost collaboration with the organization to promote the civil aviation industry and maintain the acceptable degree of flight safety,” the ministry reports.

Karabayev also participated in the 14th Air Navigation Conference (AN-CONFf/14) of ICAO in Montreal from Aug. 25 to 28. The conference allowed for comprehensive technical discussions that resulted in the adoption of a set of high-level recommendations in air navigation and flight safety for all 193 ICAO member countries.

As part of the conference, Karabayev met with ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar.

During the meeting, ICAO management welcomed Kazakhstan’s decision to open a representative office in the organization and expressed hope for Kazakhstan’s effective engagement in improving flight safety and aviation security.

The sides signed a Management Services Agreement regarding management and other support services to be provided by or through ICAO.

As part of the agreement, ICAO will develop specific project proposals that address Kazakhstan’s needs, including civil aviation master planning and airport development.