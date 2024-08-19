Kazakhstan Approves Visa Exemption Agreement with Thailand

ASTANA – The Kazakh government approved an agreement with Thailand on Aug. 14 on the exemption of national passport holders from visa requirements, which was signed in Bangkok on April 23, reported online.zakon.kz.

Under this agreement, citizens of one country with travel documents valid for at least six months can enter, exit, transit, or temporarily stay in the other country without a visa for up to 30 days. The total duration of stay must be at most 90 days within any 180-day period.

If citizens of both countries plan to stay in the other party’s territory for more than 30 calendar days, they must obtain the appropriate visa. The agreement also allows each country to refuse entry, shorten or terminate the stay of undesirable citizens, following its own laws and regulations.

Previously, a visa-free regime was in effect between Thailand and Kazakhstan from Sept. 25, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024. The Thai government extended this for another six months, from March 1 to Aug. 31.