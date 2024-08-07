Kazakhstan Announces Winners of Annual Foreign Journalists’ Contest

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced the winners of the ninth annual contest, “Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media,” on Aug. 6, which acknowledges foreign journalists who provide creative, reliable, and objective information about Kazakhstan to a global audience.

According to the ministry’s press service, eight foreign authors from different regions worldwide were recognized out of over 80 media representatives and bloggers from approximately 30 countries who participated this year.

From the Americas, a series of articles by Brazilian journalist Milton Atanazio, published in Foco na Politica, was recognized as the best. From Europe, Daniela Bricca’s video report about Kazakhstan on the Italian TV channel Rai was deemed the most outstanding.

Elena Kosolapova’s report “Middle Corridor: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Revive the Great Silk Road,” broadcast on CBC TV Azerbaijan, stood out in the Commonwealth of Independent States and Eurasia category.

Japanese journalist Katsuhiro Asagiri was recognized for his work in the “International Press Syndicate Japan” in the Asia-Pacific region. Egyptian journalist Fatma Megahed received special recognition from the Middle East and Africa for her article on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Spanish journalist Yolanda Garcia won the Kazakh Tourism nomination for a series of works in “La Voz de Galicia.” Alexander Gasyuk’s work, published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta, earned a nomination from the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. Ermek Aktanov from the Kyrgyz Republic was honored with a new national sports nomination for his series on national “Birinchi Radio.”

The winners will be invited to visit Kazakhstan, including trips to Astana, Almaty, and the Mangystau Region, to deepen their cultural interaction and enhance their understanding of the country. They will be introduced to Kazakhstan’s rich cultural and historical heritage, experience the spirit of the steppe nomadic civilization, and witness the World Nomad Games.

As previously, the contest winners will also participate in exclusive interviews with representatives from the public sector, Kazakh experts and journalists, and other notable figures.

Since its launch in 2014, the contest has recognized outstanding text and video materials across various categories annually. Participants include representatives from foreign publications and media outlets worldwide, submitting works in formats ranging from print and online articles to popular internet platforms, blogs, podcasts, and traditional TV programs. The topics covered in these submissions span history, culture, education, tourism, national cuisine, international relations, and Kazakhstan’s investment potential.