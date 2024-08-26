Kazakhstan and Netherlands Collaborate to Enhance Flood Risk Management

ASTANA — The key stakeholders engaged in water and flood management from the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, including representatives from the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Institute of Geography and Water Security and others, convened for training on Aug. 26 to exchange information and technology aimed at improving flood risk management (FRM) in Kazakhstan.

The event was part of an ongoing partnership between the two countries, following bilateral memorandums of understanding signed earlier this year, emphasizing continued water management cooperation. The primary goal of this collaboration is to ensure that Kazakh institutions can effectively utilize advanced FRM information technologies to anticipate, respond to, and adapt to flood hazards.

Focus on long-term solutions for flood resilience

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Nicolaas Schermers, who attended the event, underscored the significance of the training.

“The goal of this training is to focus on further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in water management. Kazakhstan experienced tremendous floods, and the Dutch government offered to support Kazakhstan with expertise. Experts were sent to work with Kazakh specialists on mitigating the effects of the floods. It was also decided, especially during the Prime Minister’s visit to Kazakhstan in May, that we would continue this cooperation. Today, further experts from the Netherlands are here to work with Kazakh authorities to implement platforms that will better prepare them for future floods, help predict water levels, and take necessary measures to mitigate the effects,” he said.

This collaboration marks a continuation of the support provided by the Netherlands during the emergency phase in April. The Dutch Disaster Risk Reduction and Surge Support (DRRS) team worked closely with Kazakh authorities to map and anticipate the floods. The focus is moving from immediate response to long-term solutions, with plans for further collaboration and the operational implementation of FRM technologies later in 2024.

A multifaceted approach to flood risk management

Fredrik Huthoff, Associate Professor of Hydraulic Engineering at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education and a key representative of the DRRS team, highlighted the complexity of flood risk management, which requires a multifaceted approach involving preparation, immediate response, and long-term planning.



“Flood risk management covers many aspects. It involves preparation in advance of a disaster, response during the event, and long-term planning, such as getting your infrastructure right and moving valuable assets out of risky areas. To address these different phases, we need a platform—a collection of data and tailor-made tools to deal with these various challenges,” Huthoff explained.

According to Huthoff, effective flood management begins with accurate information on which to base decisions. He emphasized the importance of improving flood prediction.

“This information can guide solutions such as more effective evacuation plans or infrastructure placement,” he noted.

Huthoff also noted the need to understand the frequency of floods in specific areas to make informed decisions, such as whether it remains viable to continue agricultural activities in flood-prone zones. He also reflected on the lessons learned from the unprecedented floods that struck Kazakhstan in April this year.

“I talked to the different authorities that had to deal with this situation and tried to understand how they coped, given the resources they had and the unprecedented extent of the disaster. We didn’t come here with the idea of a perfect solution but listened to the challenges and looked for ways to help. During an emergency, introducing new methods can sometimes disrupt operations, so we focused on what was being done and how we could support those efforts,” he said.

Huthoff emphasized the importance of continuous learning and improvement, drawing parallels between the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.

“In the Netherlands, we are always improving our methods and learning from every disaster, every flood. I’ve seen a lot of ambition and dedication from the Kazakh authorities to learn from what happened in April. That’s why we designed this program to work on improved technologies during this week and in the coming months and years,” he added.

One key focus of the collaboration is the development of predictive models and tools to mitigate the impact of future floods.