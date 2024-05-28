Kazakhstan, Netherlands Explore Prospects for Strengthening Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte explored the prospects for expanding ties in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas during a May 28 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

Welcoming Rutte, the President expressed appreciation for his personal contribution to promoting and developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

“We know that you are currently the longest serving Prime Minister of your country and have vast international experience. I would also like to note the dynamic development of our bilateral cooperation. The Netherlands is the largest investor in the Kazakh economy. The volume of direct investment exceeded $120 billion. Our countries are implementing large-scale joint projects,” Tokayev emphasized.

The President noted that Rutte’s visit was important in giving additional impetus to the development of trade and economic relations between Astana and Amsterdam.

In turn, Rutte highly appreciated the level of bilateral partnership. He also spoke in favor of intensifying practical interaction between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.

“In 2010, as the newly appointed Prime Minister, I made my first journey outside of the European Union and went to Astana. Then, I visited Astana in 2015. I recall our conversations quite clearly. I am always amazed at how rapidly our bilateral relations are developing, and I have deep respect for Kazakhstan’s balanced position on the regional and international agenda. I also admire the personal efforts you are making to advance the nation. We will be pleased to share the ideas and advancements we have in the fields of agricultural, renewable energy, and water resources management,” Rutte said.

During the talks, the sides addressed ways to strengthen trade, economic, energy and investment cooperation and discussed interaction in transport, innovation, nuclear energy, agriculture, healthcare, climate, and water resources management.

Tokayev and Rutte also exchanged views on current topics on the international and regional agenda. They emphasized the importance of continuing the dialogue within the framework of interaction with the European Union.

“For the Netherlands, Kazakhstan is a key strategic partner in a turbulent region. During my visit to Astana, President Tokayev and I discussed the good relations between our countries. The Netherlands is one of Kazakhstan’s biggest investors and trading partners. What is more, there are plenty of opportunities to expand those ties, in areas like future-proof agriculture, sustainable energy and water management. We also spoke about geopolitical developments in the region,” Rutte wrote on his X account after the meeting.