Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents Chart Strategic Path for Bilateral Cooperation at Media Briefing

ASTANA – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a joint statement for the media following the bilateral talks and the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council on Aug. 8 in the Kazakh capital.

Tokayev said that Mirziyoyev’s state visit is a significant step towards developing bilateral relations. He noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are two fraternal peoples with a long history of close cooperation, reported Akorda press service.

“Today’s talks were held in the spirit of mutual trust and support. We reiterated our common desire in improving bilateral ties. We adopted the Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program for the coming ten years and made important strategic decisions during the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council,” he said.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the largest trading partners in Central Asia. The countries intend to increase their trade turnover to $5 billion in the near future and then to $10 billion.

“To achieve this figure, we need to expand the range of products and eliminate barriers. In general, our countries have great opportunities to develop the trade sector. Today, we are ready to increase the export of goods to Uzbekistan by $550 million, that is, to expand the range of processed products by 40 types. Uzbek partners also supply their goods to Kazakhstan. We also discussed ways to increase cooperation in agriculture. Last year, the volume of trade in this sector reached $1.7 billion, which is nearly a third of the total trade volume,” Tokayev said.

During the talks, the Presidents focused on new initiatives in the industrial sector, discussed the transport and logistics sector and shared opinions on coordinating work in the water and energy sector. According to Tokayev, the sides need to improve cultural and humanitarian ties.

“We discussed key initiatives aimed at bringing the youth of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan closer together. It has become a good tradition to hold the annual Youth Congress of the two countries. Approximately 6,000 Uzbek students study in Kazakhstan. Kazakh youth also receive education at Uzbek universities. Today, we also opened branches of universities. Undoubtedly, all these measures are aimed at the common good of the two fraternal peoples,” Tokayev said.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that thanks to joint systemic and practical efforts, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan managed to bring cooperation to the level of allied relations. The sides reached specific agreements to deepen ties in trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transport, agriculture and water management, and culture.

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev will attend the sixth consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia on Aug. 9.