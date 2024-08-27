Kazakh PM Reiterates Commitment to OPEC+ Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is committed to further cooperation within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at an Aug. 26 meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“We support the initiatives of the organization, accept restrictions along with other countries, including on current voluntary commitments,” Bektenov stated.

He underscored OPEC’s important role in ensuring the stability of the global oil market, highlighting that coordinated actions by oil producers and exporters within OPEC+ help mitigate possible negative impacts and stabilize the market.

The OPEC Secretary General acknowledged Kazakhstan’s significant role in the global oil market and praised the country’s efforts to maintain market balance.

The parties confirmed their intention to continue successful and productive cooperation after the meeting.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the OPEC+ Agreement since 2016, with over 90 subsoil users engaged in oil production in the country.