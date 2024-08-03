Kazakh Embassy Highlights Tourism Potential at 3rd Outbound Tourism Summit in India

ASTANA — The Embassy of Kazakhstan in India actively participated in the 3rd Outbound Tourism Summit, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on July 31. The summit promoted multilateral tourism and facilitated cultural cooperation among participating countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, during the event, the embassy of Kazakhstan delivered a presentation on the upcoming Fifth World Nomad Games, which will take place in Astana from Sept. 8-13. Attendees were introduced to the unique sports featured in these games, which highlighted Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.

In addition, the summit’s attendees were presented with video materials showcasing Kazakhstan’s tourism potential. The embassy underscored the significant strides made by the government in the tourism sector, emphasizing that the industry not only fully recovered from the pandemic by the end of last year but also achieved record-high key tourism indicators. Notably, the number of tourists from India to Kazakhstan tripled in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching 78,000 visitors.

The summit also allowed Indian businesses to explore investment tourism projects in Kazakhstan. Representatives of various diplomatic missions accredited in India, including Kenya, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Malaysia, and Singapore, participated in the event. Additionally, members of Indian executive bodies, media, and small and medium-sized businesses, particularly top managers of major tour operators, were invited to attend.