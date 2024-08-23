Interstate Relations Between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Reach Allied Cooperation Level

ASTANA — The Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, signed on Aug. 22 by both leaders, marks the beginning of a qualitatively new stage of bilateral cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint media briefing with President Emomali Rahmon, reported the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the leaders confirmed their mutual desire for further rapprochement of the fraternal peoples and a comprehensive deepening of Kazakh-Tajik relations. Tokayev highlighted the growth in bilateral trade, which has more than doubled over the past five years and exceeded $1 billion. The current year’s figures suggest even more optimism for future trade expansion.

Enhancing trade relations and removing barriers

Kazakhstan aims to further increase its exports to Tajikistan by approximately $200 million across 85 different commodity items. Tajikistan also sees potential for expanding its exports to Kazakhstan. To achieve these goals, both leaders have committed to eliminating trade barriers and enhancing cooperation in transport and logistics.

They instructed their governments to expedite the signing of a Roadmap for increasing trade turnover to $2 billion by 2027. In particular, there has been considerable growth in the agro-industrial sector — agricultural trade between the countries increased by 12% in the first half of this year to nearly $300 million.

The Presidents agreed to consider the possibility of creating joint ventures in flour milling, confectionery, vegetable oil production, and livestock processing. Tokayev noted that several large-scale projects in industry, agriculture, transport, digitization, and other areas are currently in the development stage.

He mentioned a Kazakh-Tajik business forum held in Dushanbe on the eve of his visit, which resulted in signing commercial contracts and agreements worth over $1 billion

Sharing technological expertise and cooperation in infrastructure

Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to share its experience in digitizing public services and developing IT technologies. This includes transferring digital solutions from Kazakhstan’s e-government platform and training Tajik IT specialists in leading Kazakh institutions with the assistance of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).

Elaborating on the transit, transport, and energy sectors, the Presidents agreed to continue coordinated work on rationalizing use of transboundary river resources in Central Asia. Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s gratitude for Tajikistan’s timely decisions related to fulfilling obligations in the water and energy sector, particularly on water supplies to Kazakhstan.

“This is very important for us. For its part, Kazakhstan fulfills all obligations within the trilateral protocol on the operating mode of the Bahri Tojik reservoir. We expressed our intention to continue constructive cooperation in this area,” he said.

Strengthening cultural and educational bonds

Focusing on strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, both leaders expressed their commitment to expanding youth exchanges and educational cooperation. For instance, Kazakhstan provides the largest number of educational grants to students from Tajikistan. The Presidents welcomed new initiatives, such as opening a joint IT faculty between Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Kazakhstan and Osimi Tajik Technical University.

Rahmon praised the talks’ outcomes and the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations, calling it a historic moment that opens a new page in Tajik-Kazakh cooperation.