‘I Want to Live On’ Documentary Brings Forward Voices of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Survivors

ASTANA – Semipalatinsk nuclear test site survivors recall the devastating human cost of the Soviet-run nuclear tests that they still bear in a documentary called “I Want to Live On: the Untold Stories of the Polygon” during the public screening in Astana on Aug. 28.

Directed by Alimzhan Akhmetov and Assel Akhmetova, the documentary is a compelling account of the aftermath of over 450 nuclear explosions at the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, based on the testimony of those present, most of whom have suffered various forms of genetic diseases.

The film also sheds light on the lesser-known consequences of nuclear testing, such as the high number of suicides, contaminated land and lakes where people raise livestock, inadequate government support, and personal decisions to forgo having children to avoid passing on genetic disorders.

According to Akhmetov, the personal reckonings of real people are more powerful in conveying the devastating consequences of the Semipalatinsk tragedy that persists generations later.

“The inspiration for this film came from the Japanese experience. When I was on a trip to New York in 2019, attending the [UN] First Committee, there was a civil society forum. One of the Japanese NGOs made a presentation that in the last ten years, they have brought in a thousand hibakusha [surviving victims of the atomic bombs]. Those people have spoken at UN venues and major American universities. Then, I realized that this is actually a strength. Often, when people work with documents and numbers, they tend to forget that there are individuals behind all of that,” said Akhmetov in a comment for this story.

“The purpose of this movie is to make you truly look into the eyes of those people so that it resonates with you on a personal level, not as something abstract. We created subtitles for this film so that not only Kazakhs but people around the world can connect with it,” he added.

Akhmetov said he was proud of this film because it made a small but meaningful impact on concrete people’s lives. One of the interviewed people, Dmitriy Vesselov, who has a genetic disorder known as Scheuthauer-Marie-Sainton syndrome, which results in the complete absence of collarbones, had not been granted disability status. After the film was released and brought to the attention of the relevant ministries, his condition was officially recognized.

“After eight long years of struggle, Dmitriy was finally recognized as a disabled person. So, I think we should continue raising awareness. Many people I met, even young people in Kazakhstan, I was very surprised and shocked to learn that the young generation thinks it was many years ago, and now it has no consequences,” said Akhmetov.

He also revealed plans to extend the film into a 40-minute documentary.

“Overall, the idea is to delve deeper into these stories and these heroes. We don’t plan to introduce new heroes, because we have already filmed a lot of material. In general, it is more of an amateur movie. Nevertheless, there is more to unfold in the stories of the heroes already in the film. So that viewers who watched the 20-minute version can watch the 40-minute version and gain a deeper understanding of their stories,” said Akhmetov.

The documentary is available on YouTube.