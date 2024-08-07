Fifth World Nomad Games Ticket Sales Begin

ASTANA – Tickets are now available for the fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled to take place from Sept. 8 to 13 in Astana. The major event in the world of ethnosport will feature over 2,000 participants from 89 countries, the Directorate for the Preparation and Holding of the World Nomad Games reported on Aug. 6.

The opening ceremony will be held on Sept. 8 at the Astana Arena stadium. Ticket prices range from 15,000 to 50,000 tenge (US$31-104). The competition will feature 21 sports, with average ticket prices set at 3,600 tenge (US$7).

The Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov will host Kazakh kuresi, alysh, and koresh wrestling events, with tickets priced between 2,500 and 7,500 tenge (US$5-15).

The Alau Ice Palace will see competitions in asyk atu, ordo, mas-wrestling, kurash, tug of war, and ashyrtmaly aba gureshi, with tickets ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 tenge (US$2-6).

The Kazanat hippodrome will host exciting kokpar, baige, and kok boru. Ticket prices for kokpar and kok boru range from 1,000 to 6,000 tenge (US$2-12), with final match tickets costing between 2,000 and 15,000 tenge (US$4-31). Baige competition tickets are priced from 3,000 to 15,000 tenge (US$6-31).

In Ethnoauyl (ethnic village), spectators can enjoy games such as zhamby atu, tenge ilu, audaryspak, and kusbegilik, along with the “Powerful Nomad” strongman competition, with ticket prices between 1,000 and 2,000 tenge (US$2-4).

Traditional archery, one of the most popular sports, will be held at the Argymak equestrian sports and recreation complex. Tickets cost from 600 to 3,000 tenge (US$1-6).

Intellectual games togyzkumalak, mangala, and oware will be held without spectators.

Discounts of 50% are available for schoolchildren from six to 18 years old and pensioners. Children under five and persons with disabilities of groups I and II can receive free tickets. Discounted tickets can be purchased at offline ticket offices with appropriate documentation.