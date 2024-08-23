Experience Best of Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — Get ready for an exciting weekend of culture and entertainment in Astana and Almaty. From captivating concerts and vibrant festivals to immersive exhibitions, there’s something for everyone. Mark your calendars for Aug. 24-25 and experience a weekend of unforgettable events.

Astana

Kazakh folk music concert on Aug. 24

The folk music ensemble Saryarka, renowned for its masterful performance of Kazakh music and popularization of Kazakh culture, will perform works by composers such as Karagoz Gasimova, Togzhan Zhakhin and Shygys Makhan.

The concert will showcase melodies played on ancient and modern Kazakh instruments like the well-known dombra and such folk instruments as sazsyrnai, shankobyz, kobyz. The concert’s soloists include the ensemble’s musicians and artists from the philharmonic’s folk singing department.

Address: Erkegali Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic Hall; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Rhythms of Brazil on Aug. 24

Polina Hanym is the new stage name of Polina Tyryna. Starting her musical journey in a bard song enthusiasts’ club, Polina captured the hearts of music industry professionals, joining famous producer Konstantin Meladze’s team on the show “The Voice Russia” in 2019 and representing Kazakhstan at the International Sharjah Heritage Festival in the UAE in 2021.

In the concert, Polina will be joined by renowned musicians, including saxophonist Akzhol Isin, a laureate of international and national competitions and a graduate of Roosevelt University’s jazz and contemporary music program from Chicago, specializing in jazz saxophone and Dmitry Staroverov on percussion, an artist of the Astana Variety and Symphony Orchestra.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Dauyl festival on Aug. 25

Join us for an electrifying Kazakh indie concert featuring the best up-and-coming artists in the local alternative music scene. Get ready for a night filled with bold, rebellious and expressive performances by tynyq (indie soul), sana sezim (alternative indie rock), ONTOĞYZONEKI (pop rock), qoñyr äwen (qazaq indie) and sary alternative (indie q-rock).

This event promises a vibrant atmosphere and unforgettable live music to help you escape the daily routine and enjoy creativity. Don’t miss out on this unique experience!

Address: The Bus; 3, Korgalzhyn Highway. Tickets are available here.

Disney Music World concert on Aug. 25

Disney Music World is a special concert celebrating 100 years of Walt Disney music. Enjoy the Tynda music orchestra playing your favorite Disney songs and soundtracks live. With scenes from Disney movies shown on a big screen, it’s a magical evening of music and memories. Perfect for fans of all ages who want to relive Disney’s magic.

Address: Zhastar Saryy; 34, Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Van Gogh: The Living Paintings” exhibition on Aug. 24

The Lumiere-Hall Multimedia Museum presents a new exhibition, “Van Gogh: The Living Paintings,” coming all the way from Budapest. This exciting show offers a fresh and unusual look at Van Gogh’s art. The exhibition offers an immersive experience that will make you feel like you’re inside Van Gogh’s paintings with cutting-edge technology. Don’t miss this chance to explore Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a whole new way.

Address: Lumiere-Hall Multimedia Museum; 13 K2B, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

International Circus Arts Festival on Aug. 24-25

The Almaty Circus is hosting the second International Circus Arts Festival. Prepare for an incredible show featuring top circus performers from 18 countries, including: Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Spain, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Yakutia. Enjoy an unforgettable experience with world-class acts, daring feats and record-breaking tricks. Get ready for a show filled with dazzling performances and thrilling moments.

Venue: Almaty Circus; 50, Abai Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Food Fest on Aug. 24-25

This international culinary festival aims to showcase Almaty’s tourism potential and boost both inbound and domestic travel, with hopes of attracting Michelin and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants & Bars ratings.

The event will feature a diverse array of global cuisines, farmer’s and handmade stalls, as well as cooking competitions, raffles, masterclasses, culinary shows and live music. On Aug. 25, the festival will also host an international cooking competition for chefs from SCO member countries.

Address: Abai Square; 56, Dostyk Street. Entry is free.