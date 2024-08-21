Dimash Kudaibergen’s Music Video to Showcase Kazakhstan’s Tourist Sites

ASTANA—The world-famous pop star Dimash Kudaibergen began filming his new music video on Aug. 20, the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service reported. The video showcases Kazakhstan’s natural and cultural treasures.

Kudaibergen is capturing footage at several popular tourist locations, including Charyn Canyon, Kolsai Lakes, Akmeshit Cave, Azret-Sultan Museum-Reserve, Bozzhyra tract, Torysh Valley, and national parks such as Burabai, Katon-Karagai, Altyn Emel, and Zhongar-Alatau.

Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev noted that the project aims to draw attention to Kazakhstan’s unique beauty and present the country through the prism of art. Kudaibergen is seen as an ideal Kazakhstan’s tourism ambassador, and his international fan base is expected to boost the country’s tourism appeal further.

“Dimash introduced us to Kazakhstan, he always invites us to Kazakhstan at every concert and every meeting. Dimash’s fans from all over the world travel to his homeland. So we will come this year in September to Dimash’s concert [in Astana],” said fan Olga Grichenko.