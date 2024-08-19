Dimash Kudaibergen to Spotlight Mangystau’s Beauty and Culture in New Project

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s singer Dimash Kudaibergen will create a project to spotlight the spirituality, culture, and tourism of the Mangystau Region, which he visited as an ambassador of Kazakh Tourism national company on Aug. 19, the regional administration’s press service reported.

During his first tour of Mangystau’s historical and cultural attractions, Kudaibergen was captivated by the region’s natural beauty and expressed his readiness to promote its tourist sites.

He met with Akim (governor) of the Mangystau region Nurdaulet Kilybai to discuss the region’s tourism potential and ongoing projects implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“We were very impressed by Bozzhyra when we saw it up close. It felt like stepping into a fairy tale! It is impossible to describe the beauty of this place in words. I wish you success in developing the tourism sector. Preparing recreation areas and attracting domestic and foreign tourists is not an easy task. It is necessary to work in the country’s interests, to develop our culture. We are ready to provide maximum support,” Kudaibergen said.

“Following the example of Baku and Dubai, we have begun to revise the general plan of Aktau city. A number of large projects are being developed to attract tourists to the Warm Beach [resort area]. We have plans to turn Aktau into a major resort center,” Kilybai noted.

The governor also invited Kudaibergen to participate in a significant event in 2025, when Aktau will be designated the cultural capital of the Turkic world.