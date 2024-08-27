Danish Researcher Releases Fantasy Novel about Kazakh Botai Culture

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko congratulated Danish researcher Leonora van Deurs on releasing her historical fantasy novel, “Botai – Shadowpath,” at a meeting on Aug. 26, reported the ministry’s press service.

Van Deurs, who began writing the novel at age 15 and finished by 18, drew inspiration from the unique documentary “Equus: The History of a Horse” by Kazakh researcher Nurbol Baimukhanov.

“The Botai people were the first in the world to domesticate horses, which allowed them to travel great distances in a short time and paved the way for humanity to settle new territories. My passion for Botai heritage led to an internship with renowned geneticist and DNA researcher, Professor Eske Willerslev,” she said.

Vassilenko highlighted the novel’s significance in promoting Kazakhstan’s history and culture in Northern Europe and beyond. He also discussed collaboration with van Deurs in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Danish edition of the novel, published by Vild Maskine publishing house, was presented in Copenhagen on Jan. 20. The book is based on extensive research into the Botai and Yamnaya peoples.

Van Deurs, who recently turned 20, is visiting Kazakhstan with her parents on a study tour to gather materials for further research and creative projects. An exclusive interview with The Astana Times is coming soon.